Harding University to open new clinic
SEARCY, AR - Harding University will soon hold a grand opening for a Compassion Clinic dedicated to professional counseling. According to a news release, Harding University will open their new clinic on Wed.
#1 Saturday Jan 14
This is old news. They have been doing this forever. Why is this even on here.
#2 Saturday Jan 14
Who gives a rat's ass about that bible college?
#3 Saturday Jan 14
Will they tongue my anal cysts away?
#4 Saturday Jan 14
For a fee, they will do anything.
#5 Sunday Jan 22
That's loving the money honey!
United States
#6 Tuesday Jan 24
Hey at least it's another place to go! Sherwood and prime care can be packed !!
United States
#7 Tuesday Jan 24
It's for counseling
#8 Wednesday Jan 25
Trying to keep so many of their students from being homosexual?
