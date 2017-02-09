For 2016, legislator expenses at $2.3M

For 2016, legislator expenses at $2.3M

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: NWAonline

The total of Arkansas lawmakers' per diem, mileage and other expense payments from the state dropped from $4.02 million in 2014 to $2.29 million in 2016 -- the most recent years in which the Legislature met for its biennial fiscal session. And a pay raise granted in 2015 increased lawmakers' total salaries from $2.13 million in 2014 to $5.28 million, according to state Auditor Andrea Lea's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know someone who puts siding on houses? 18 min @Real Kelly 4
crazy driver in an older cadillac 26 min @Real Kelly 5
Aye say you 29 min @Real Kelly 4
Tracy holloway murder (Jun '11) 1 hr Jake Elly 166
Marie Lisemby 9 hr Guest 5
what happened 2 gym on court square? 9 hr Guest 12
bi curious men of searcy n white cty (Aug '11) 14 hr up for anything 27
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,728,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC