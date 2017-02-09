For 2016, legislator expenses at $2.3M

The total of Arkansas lawmakers' per diem, mileage and other expense payments from the state dropped from $4.02 million in 2014 to $2.29 million in 2016 -- the most recent years in which the Legislature met for its biennial fiscal session. And a pay raise granted in 2015 increased lawmakers' total salaries from $2.13 million in 2014 to $5.28 million, according to state Auditor Andrea Lea's office.

