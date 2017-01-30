Collin College announces fall President's List
There are 1 comment on the Anna Melissa Tribune story from Tuesday Jan 17, titled Collin College announces fall President's List. In it, Anna Melissa Tribune reports that:
Collin College announced its President's List for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for this distinction, each student must take a minimum of 12 credit hours of coursework and maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average in that coursework.
#1 Tuesday Jan 17
No problem!
I kept a 4.0 gpa since preschool!
