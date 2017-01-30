Arkansas lawmakers' expenses decline as salaries increase
Expense payments to Arkansas lawmakers fell by nearly half from 2014 to 2016 while salaries, thanks to a 2015 pay increase, more than doubled. Expenses that include per diem and mileage were $2.29 million in 2016, down from $4.02 million in 2014.
