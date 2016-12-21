State doling out $7M to top-testing s...

State doling out $7M to top-testing schools

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NWAonline

Nearly $7 million in rewards will go to more than 150 Arkansas public schools in the coming weeks for their performance on last spring's state-required math and literacy exams. The Bentonville School District will receive the largest share of the 2016 Arkansas School Recognition Program money -- $927,400 to be split among 11 high-performing campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good poem 1 hr @Real Kelly 7
Michael Pruit 2 hr okkk 4
The sky is NOT the limit!! 5 hr @Real Kelly 15
Merry Christmas Searcy!! 5 hr @Real Kelly 6
Merry Christmas Searcy 9 hr @Real Kelly 3
D'anna holt 11 hr whitegorilla 4
What happend when gym goes out of business 23 hr Dick 9
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,932

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC