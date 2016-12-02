Police department gets life-changing ...

Police department gets life-changing donation

Dec 2, 2016

SEARCY, AR - Searcy Police Department will be able to care for people suffering from cardiac arrest after a generous donation from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. According to Terri Lee, public information officer for the department, they received a letter from the foundation that they were donating a defibrillator.

Searcy, AR

