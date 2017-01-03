Department issues warning after busin...

Department issues warning after business fire

Saturday Dec 17

SEARCY, AR - The Searcy Fire Department issued a warning Friday regarding space heater safety after crews worked a fire early Friday morning. According to the Searcy Fire Department's Facebook page, a business owner discovered their building filled with smoke around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived just minutes later and were able to put out the fire.

Searcy, AR

