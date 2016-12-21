Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond ...

Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case

There are 34 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Monday Nov 28, titled Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

SEARCY, AR - A prosecutor in White County is wanting to know why a woman convicted of lying to protect her boyfriend in the beating death of Malik Drummond was released early from prison. Rebecca McCoy said Monday that she is asking questions about the release of Lesley Sue Marcotte.

Sick

Searcy, AR

#1 Tuesday Nov 29
She dropped ball big time.

Judged:

1

guest

Dallas, TX

#2 Tuesday Nov 29
Sick wrote:
She dropped ball big time.
She can't do her job ... and now she is trying to look like she gives a crap !
Really Sucks

Searcy, AR

#3 Tuesday Nov 29
She should never have plea bargained it down to a "Non Violent Offense" in first place.
Need Answers

United States

#4 Tuesday Nov 29
"SHE" wants answers! I want answers! Why did yo go so LIGHT on Malik case????????

Judged:

3

1

1

user

Olive Branch, MS

#5 Tuesday Nov 29
She was the prosecutor duh she wasn't for the defendant.

Judged:

1

guest

United States

#6 Tuesday Nov 29
I believe she feels liked she f-up.
Citizen

United States

#7 Tuesday Nov 29
guest wrote:
I believe she feels liked she f-up.
Handling these type cases are probably tough but sometimes you just have to step it up for these big ones like Malik murder.
guest

United States

#8 Tuesday Nov 29
I understand she takes things unDer consideration if a person pled guilty, we have to realization of the crime.
rufus

Damascus, AR

#9 Wednesday Nov 30
Got to understand she's not that smart to have a job like hers..
Jus Me

United States

#10 Wednesday Nov 30
We all want answers!!! I am thankful she is demanding explanation!

Judged:

2

1

Ridiculous

Searcy, AR

#11 Wednesday Nov 30
Jus Me wrote:
We all want answers!!! I am thankful she is demanding explanation!
SHE owes the explanation for giving a 4 Month sentence!

Judged:

1

Jus Me

United States

#12 Wednesday Nov 30
Ridiculous wrote:

SHE owes the explanation for giving a 4 Month sentence!
She did'nt give a 4 month sentence. Please get your facts
Super_Chick_

“Yoo-hoo... I'll make ya famous”

Since: May 12

6,447

Location hidden
#13 Wednesday Nov 30
I haven't seen her actual charges.
But there are certain repercussions for certain crimes...
Does 4 months match her charges?
Scam Alert

San Jose, CA

#14 Thursday Dec 1
Listen at you people you don't have a clue about the law!
Who would you believe and how much do you really know about this case?
Do you have any idea how many years it takes to earn a law degree?
Y'all sound foolish when you think what you believe has more validity than a judge or a prosecutor!
The bottom line here is this...
Justice has been served whether you agree with the findings or not!

Judged:

1

poor Baby malik

Searcy, AR

#15 Thursday Dec 1
guest wrote:
I believe she feels liked she f-up.
Not just her believes it.

Judged:

1

Pissed

United States

#16 Thursday Dec 1
poor Baby malik wrote:

Not just her believes it.
Well now is the father Jeffery Clifton getting set free? He in white co jail as I speek?
guest

United States

#17 Thursday Dec 1
How do you know he is in there? I tried to pull up inmate roster and couldn't get it.
Super_Chick_

“Yoo-hoo... I'll make ya famous”

Since: May 12

6,447

Location hidden
#18 Thursday Dec 1
guest wrote:
How do you know he is in there? I tried to pull up inmate roster and couldn't get it.
RPS Inmate app
user

Cabot, AR

#19 Thursday Dec 1
Because he has been sent to ADC he is no longer in white county
Plea Bargain

Dallas, TX

#20 Thursday Dec 1
Way too LIGHT is all I gotta say.

Judged:

1

1

