Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
There are 34 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Monday Nov 28, titled Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
SEARCY, AR - A prosecutor in White County is wanting to know why a woman convicted of lying to protect her boyfriend in the beating death of Malik Drummond was released early from prison. Rebecca McCoy said Monday that she is asking questions about the release of Lesley Sue Marcotte.
|
#1 Tuesday Nov 29
She dropped ball big time.
|
#2 Tuesday Nov 29
She can't do her job ... and now she is trying to look like she gives a crap !
|
#3 Tuesday Nov 29
She should never have plea bargained it down to a "Non Violent Offense" in first place.
|
United States
|
#4 Tuesday Nov 29
"SHE" wants answers! I want answers! Why did yo go so LIGHT on Malik case????????
|
#5 Tuesday Nov 29
She was the prosecutor duh she wasn't for the defendant.
|
United States
|
#6 Tuesday Nov 29
I believe she feels liked she f-up.
|
United States
|
#7 Tuesday Nov 29
Handling these type cases are probably tough but sometimes you just have to step it up for these big ones like Malik murder.
|
United States
|
#8 Tuesday Nov 29
I understand she takes things unDer consideration if a person pled guilty, we have to realization of the crime.
|
#9 Wednesday Nov 30
Got to understand she's not that smart to have a job like hers..
|
United States
|
#10 Wednesday Nov 30
We all want answers!!! I am thankful she is demanding explanation!
|
#11 Wednesday Nov 30
SHE owes the explanation for giving a 4 Month sentence!
|
United States
|
#12 Wednesday Nov 30
She did'nt give a 4 month sentence. Please get your facts
|
“Yoo-hoo... I'll make ya famous”
Since: May 12
6,447
Location hidden
|
#13 Wednesday Nov 30
I haven't seen her actual charges.
But there are certain repercussions for certain crimes...
Does 4 months match her charges?
|
#14 Thursday Dec 1
Listen at you people you don't have a clue about the law!
Who would you believe and how much do you really know about this case?
Do you have any idea how many years it takes to earn a law degree?
Y'all sound foolish when you think what you believe has more validity than a judge or a prosecutor!
The bottom line here is this...
Justice has been served whether you agree with the findings or not!
|
#15 Thursday Dec 1
Not just her believes it.
|
United States
|
#16 Thursday Dec 1
Well now is the father Jeffery Clifton getting set free? He in white co jail as I speek?
|
United States
|
#17 Thursday Dec 1
How do you know he is in there? I tried to pull up inmate roster and couldn't get it.
|
“Yoo-hoo... I'll make ya famous”
Since: May 12
6,447
Location hidden
|
#18 Thursday Dec 1
RPS Inmate app
|
#19 Thursday Dec 1
Because he has been sent to ADC he is no longer in white county
|
#20 Thursday Dec 1
Way too LIGHT is all I gotta say.
|
