Local group makes quilts for deploying soldiers' families
Millions of stitches, thousands of fabric scraps, hundreds of hours and a whole lot of love was put into a pile of quilts made by a dozen women from the Nimble Thimbles Quilt Guild of Mena for the children of deploying area Army soldiers who will soon serve in Africa. "We wanted to make quilts for your children so they can be wrapped in our love and in yours while you're away," Pastor Ann Ferris of the Guild said to the assembled soldiers at the Old Armory on Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TParsons
|16 min
|hersits
|1
|What happend when gym goes out of business
|4 hr
|Dick
|9
|Brandon Mott
|6 hr
|Sweet tooth
|3
|Add 1,000 men
|7 hr
|Sweet tooth
|1
|Guess who snuck around with BOB MCCLARTY!!
|8 hr
|info
|1
|The best part of dating high ranking military w...
|8 hr
|Standpoints View
|1
|Applying pressure
|11 hr
|Dick
|12
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC