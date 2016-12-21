Local group makes quilts for deployin...

Local group makes quilts for deploying soldiers' families

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Mena Star

Millions of stitches, thousands of fabric scraps, hundreds of hours and a whole lot of love was put into a pile of quilts made by a dozen women from the Nimble Thimbles Quilt Guild of Mena for the children of deploying area Army soldiers who will soon serve in Africa. "We wanted to make quilts for your children so they can be wrapped in our love and in yours while you're away," Pastor Ann Ferris of the Guild said to the assembled soldiers at the Old Armory on Monday morning.

