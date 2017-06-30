New Hampshire superintendent reflects on a life in education
For more than 30 years, Jeni Mosca has taken her love and passion for doing what's best for students from teaching science and physical education all the way to superintendent. Last week, Mosca reflected on her career, where she spent seven years in Somersworth, the last six as superintendent.
