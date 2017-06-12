Letter: A looming disaster

As a New Hampshire native, I could not be more disappointed in our state for allowing Northern Pass to progress as far as it has. Have we not learned anything from our recent past? PSNH promised New Hampshire residents the world if they could only build the Seabrook nuclear power plant.

