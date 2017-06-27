Appreciate Richie Davis story on Seab...

Appreciate Richie Davis story on Seabrook

Read more: The Recorder

It was heartening to read Richie Davis' fine piece on the effort to stop the Seabrook N.H. nuclear power plant in the 1970s, and the tenacity of Franklin County organizers who travelled to the seacoast to help kindle that movement.

