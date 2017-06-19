Accounting practices tightened after ...

Accounting practices tightened after fines stolen by former Seabrook court worker

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: UnionLeader.com

Officials within the state's Judicial Branch have made some changes to better protect fines paid to the court after an employee at the Seabrook Circuit Court stole thousands of dollars while working in the clerk's office.

