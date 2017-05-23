Police: Seabrook house fire leads to ...

Police: Seabrook house fire leads to discovery of drugs, guns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

According to Seabrook police, officers responded to a house fire at 256C Lafayette Road at 12:30 a.m. Monday The first officers on the scene assisted the Seabrook firefighters with clearing the home of any occupants or pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seabrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) May 2 mr truth 84
fire dept (Jan '16) Apr '17 Kbud 33
People this town can do without Mar '17 Brooka69 1
easiest betches in the brook (Jan '16) Mar '17 Brooka21 5
herion bust (Feb '14) Mar '17 Brooka21 63
News Go-kart track planned inside former Seabrook Sh... Mar '17 Brooka21 1
miss seabrook pageant (Aug '10) Mar '17 undesputed champion 213
See all Seabrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seabrook Forum Now

Seabrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seabrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Seabrook, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC