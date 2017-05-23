Last Week's Rare Bird Alert

A judge gave Gill till 11:59 p.m. Friday to remove any statements accusing lawyer Alex Walker Jr. of attempted murder from electronic billboard signs, the Internet, and anywhere else they were... Alexx Privitera had a hand in both Manchester Monarchs goals on their way to a 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 1 of the ECHL Eastern ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.