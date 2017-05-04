Judge DeVries reprimanded for a compa...

Judge DeVries reprimanded for a compassion for othersa

District Court Judge Sharon DeVries has been reprimanded by the state Judicial Conduct Committee based on complaints by state police about the manner in which she presided over a series of criminal cases. The complaints and resolution are outlined in a 15-page decision, with a 25-page addendum, noting the case was initiated by Kevin O'Brien, former assistant commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

