Judge DeVries reprimanded for a compassion for othersa
District Court Judge Sharon DeVries has been reprimanded by the state Judicial Conduct Committee based on complaints by state police about the manner in which she presided over a series of criminal cases. The complaints and resolution are outlined in a 15-page decision, with a 25-page addendum, noting the case was initiated by Kevin O'Brien, former assistant commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Seabrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May 2
|mr truth
|84
|fire dept (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|Kbud
|33
|People this town can do without
|Mar '17
|Brooka69
|1
|easiest betches in the brook (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Brooka21
|5
|herion bust (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|Brooka21
|63
|Go-kart track planned inside former Seabrook Sh...
|Mar '17
|Brooka21
|1
|miss seabrook pageant (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|undesputed champion
|213
Find what you want!
Search Seabrook Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC