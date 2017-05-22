6 pairs of endangered piping plovers nesting along Seacoast
New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department say there are six pairs of piping plovers nesting along the sandy shores of Hampton and Seabrook - and they're asking beachgoers to be aware of the endangered birds. Biologist Brendan Clifford says the sooner the birds nest, the sooner the chicks will hatch and grow big enough to be able to fly.
