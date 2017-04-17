Lab Aims to Test Nuclear-Plant Concrete

Lab Aims to Test Nuclear-Plant Concrete

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are working on a better way to sense whether concrete at nuclear power facilities is experiencing a chemical reaction that can degrade it, putting the structures at risk. ORNL engineer Dwight Clayton is working with a team from the University of Tennessee to use ultrasonic linear arrays to assess the state of the kind of thick concrete walls that exist at nuclear plants.

