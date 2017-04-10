Keefe plunge raises $20G

Keefe plunge raises $20G

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Lowell Sun

On a cold and windy recent Sunday morning, five intrepid souls dived into the waters of Seabrook Beach for the ninth annual plunge to raise money for two local disabled residents. The plunge, organized annually by Lowell native and Amherst, N.H., resident Ray Keefe, supports quality-of-life improvements for Ally Teixeira and Cooper Doucette, two youngsters from southern New Hampshire who are wheelchair-bound and working toward recovery.

