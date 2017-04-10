Keefe plunge raises $20G
On a cold and windy recent Sunday morning, five intrepid souls dived into the waters of Seabrook Beach for the ninth annual plunge to raise money for two local disabled residents. The plunge, organized annually by Lowell native and Amherst, N.H., resident Ray Keefe, supports quality-of-life improvements for Ally Teixeira and Cooper Doucette, two youngsters from southern New Hampshire who are wheelchair-bound and working toward recovery.
|fire dept (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|Kbud
|33
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|Mar 24
|Brooka69
|83
|People this town can do without
|Mar 23
|Brooka69
|1
|easiest betches in the brook (Jan '16)
|Mar 23
|Brooka21
|5
|herion bust (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Brooka21
|63
|Go-kart track planned inside former Seabrook Sh...
|Mar 23
|Brooka21
|1
|miss seabrook pageant (Aug '10)
|Mar 17
|undesputed champion
|213
