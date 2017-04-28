Forty years later, nuclear power oppo...

Forty years later, nuclear power opponents mull the results of their fight

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Boston.com

Forty years ago, Renny Cushing led hundreds of protesters through the front gates of perhaps the nation's most controversial construction site, sprawled across a stretch of marshland along the New Hampshire coast. In all, about 2,000 demonstrators converged on what would become the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, preaching non-violence and carrying signs that read, "Split Wood, Not Atoms" and "Go Fishing, Not Fission."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seabrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) May 2 mr truth 84
fire dept (Jan '16) Apr '17 Kbud 33
People this town can do without Mar '17 Brooka69 1
easiest betches in the brook (Jan '16) Mar '17 Brooka21 5
herion bust (Feb '14) Mar '17 Brooka21 63
News Go-kart track planned inside former Seabrook Sh... Mar '17 Brooka21 1
miss seabrook pageant (Aug '10) Mar '17 undesputed champion 213
See all Seabrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seabrook Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Rockingham County was issued at May 18 at 3:39AM EDT

Seabrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seabrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Seabrook, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC