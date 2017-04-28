Forty years later, nuclear power opponents mull the results of their fight
Forty years ago, Renny Cushing led hundreds of protesters through the front gates of perhaps the nation's most controversial construction site, sprawled across a stretch of marshland along the New Hampshire coast. In all, about 2,000 demonstrators converged on what would become the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, preaching non-violence and carrying signs that read, "Split Wood, Not Atoms" and "Go Fishing, Not Fission."
