Letter: SB 128 is an outrage
If you get an electric bill every month, hold onto your wallets! Recently introduced Senate Bill 128 will change existing law and allow Eversource to pass on to electric ratepayers the costs of building natural gas infrastructure. Our governor has stated his love for natural gas and pipelines.
Seabrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|miss seabrook pageant (Aug '10)
|14 hr
|Ayup
|212
|herion bust (Feb '14)
|Mar 5
|Cvs
|61
|Review: Geskus Photography Inc (Jul '09)
|Feb 26
|Pissed off parent
|10
|fire dept (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|common sense
|27
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|Camouflage wallet
|Jan '17
|Curious
|3
|Gay Hampton Beach and Area. (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Ttt5674
|5
