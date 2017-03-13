Letter: SB 128 is an outrage

Letter: SB 128 is an outrage

If you get an electric bill every month, hold onto your wallets! Recently introduced Senate Bill 128 will change existing law and allow Eversource to pass on to electric ratepayers the costs of building natural gas infrastructure. Our governor has stated his love for natural gas and pipelines.

