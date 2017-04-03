Fire tears through popular Seabrook, NH market
A large fire displaced seven people and damaged a market in Seabrook, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning, according to media reports. Two rental units and Catalano's Market were damaged by a fire that broke out in the Route 1A building around 3:30 a.m., WMUR reported.
