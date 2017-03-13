Exclusive: Extreme Networks To Launch New SMB Switches

Extreme Networks revealed a new low-end switching product line for small and midsized businesses at the XChange Solution Provider 2017 conference today, using technology that the company acquired from Zebra Technology last year. "For the first time in many years, Extreme is moving into the SMB space and delivering low-cost PoE and non-PoE stackable and non-stackable switches," said Gordon Mackintosh, senior director of worldwide partner program and sales business development for Extreme.

