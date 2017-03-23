Droughta s impact lingers across the Seacoast
Much of Rockingham County, including Seacoast towns, dropped from being in a “severe” drought to a less-extreme “moderate” drought Thursday on the U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Moderate” is the second-least severe drought classification on the monitor, the least severe being “abnormally dry.” Drought experts and public works officials in the area say reservoirs should now be high enough to serve municipalities and water customers without issue this year, as surface water supplies recharge more easily in the winter than wells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Seabrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fire dept (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|common sense
|28
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|Fri
|Brooka69
|83
|People this town can do without
|Thu
|Brooka69
|1
|easiest betches in the brook (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Brooka21
|5
|herion bust (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Brooka21
|63
|Go-kart track planned inside former Seabrook Sh...
|Thu
|Brooka21
|1
|miss seabrook pageant (Aug '10)
|Mar 17
|undesputed champion
|213
Find what you want!
Search Seabrook Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC