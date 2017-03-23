Droughta s impact lingers across the ...

Droughta s impact lingers across the Seacoast

Much of Rockingham County, including Seacoast towns, dropped from being in a “severe” drought to a less-extreme “moderate” drought Thursday on the U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Moderate” is the second-least severe drought classification on the monitor, the least severe being “abnormally dry.” Drought experts and public works officials in the area say reservoirs should now be high enough to serve municipalities and water customers without issue this year, as surface water supplies recharge more easily in the winter than wells.

Seabrook, NH

