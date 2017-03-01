Addictsa loved ones need help, too
Vivian Lefebvre, whose husband is in recovery from addiction to opioids and alcohol, is working to become a licensed recovery coach for family members and intends to offer one-on-one sessions. She believes more attention needs to be given to family members who either are unaware of resources available to them or are not comfortable going to meetings.
Seabrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|miss seabrook pageant (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Mr-Seabrook
|209
|Review: Geskus Photography Inc (Jul '09)
|Feb 26
|Pissed off parent
|10
|herion bust (Feb '14)
|Feb 23
|clara
|60
|fire dept (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|common sense
|27
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|Camouflage wallet
|Jan '17
|Curious
|3
|Gay Hampton Beach and Area. (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Ttt5674
|5
