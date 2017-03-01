Addictsa loved ones need help, too

Vivian Lefebvre, whose husband is in recovery from addiction to opioids and alcohol, is working to become a licensed recovery coach for family members and intends to offer one-on-one sessions. She believes more attention needs to be given to family members who either are unaware of resources available to them or are not comfortable going to meetings.

