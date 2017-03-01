Public Input Sought For Concrete Eros...

Public Input Sought For Concrete Erosion Plan At Seabrook Power Plant

Tuesday Feb 21

Nuclear regulators are seeking the public's feedback on a plan to address concrete erosion at Seabrook's power plant. NextEra Energy wants to extend its license for Seabrook Station by two decades.

