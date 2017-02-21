Granite Staters covered by Obamacare ...

Granite Staters covered by Obamacare fear repeal repercussions Updated at

If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, Melissa McConville says she may choose to go without health insurance. But she will make sure her two young boys are covered.  "I'm a very hard-working person, but you can't afford what you can't afford," said McConville, a single mother from Seabrook.

