Defrocked Mass. priest once jailed for rape now faces charges in Maine

A former Catholic priest of the Boston archdiocese, who served more than 10 years in prison for raping an altar boy, was indicted Tuesday in Maine on 29 new counts of sexual misconduct involving two boys dating back to when he was a priest in Massachusetts, authorities said. Ronald H. Paquin, 74, who served at parishes in Haverhill and Methuen before he was defrocked in 2004, was indicted by a grand jury in York County for allegedly abusing the victims in Kennebunkport between 1985 and 1989, District Attorney Kathryn Slattery said.

