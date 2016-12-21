Seacoast officials report rise in are...

Seacoast officials report rise in area homelessness

52 min ago Read more: Concord Monitor

The Portsmouth Herald reported shelter and welfare directors say a lack of affordable housing seems to be a major cause of homelessness among adults who have jobs. The town of Seabrook's welfare director says she saw a 20 percent uptick in homeless clients this year.

