Seabrook man arrested on DWI charges after Bow crash

Police say Kevin Corbin Jr., 32, fled the crash scene on Bow Center Road, but the Bow police dog, Roxy, was able to track him to the area of Brown Hill Road, where he was arrested. Corbin faces charges of driving while intoxicated , conduct after an accident, and reckless operation in connection with the incident, which was reported at 2:30 p.m. According to police, he was driving at a high-rate of speed before he lost control of the car, causing it to strike a tree.

