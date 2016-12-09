Women Sue Groom: Drone Hit Wedding Gu...

Women Sue Groom: Drone Hit Wedding Guests in Face, Causing Injuries

Two women have sued a groom and the event company running his wedding reception after a drone the groom flew during the event allegedly hit them in the head and caused injuries. Keena Ellis of Seabrook, New Hampshire, and Kelly Eaton of Peabody, Massachusetts, claim their physical and emotional injuries from the incident on Aug. 8 are permanent, The Associated Press reported .

