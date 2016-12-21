Some of the water flooding N.H. beaches is coming from Greenland, and it's not going to stop
If you've been in Hampton or Seabrook during a "king tide" recently, splashing through seawater covering roads and sidewalks, you might wonder where all that water came from. Osterberg, an assistant professor in the department of earth science at Dartmouth College, has been traveling to the country of Greenland for five years doing research about the island's enormous glaciers and working with a team drilling ice cores and gathering data about the glaciers' history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Seabrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Main (May '11)
|Fri
|concerned taxayer
|150
|Fire department (Feb '16)
|Thu
|concerned taxpaye...
|12
|sea h2o
|Dec 21
|concerned taxayer
|12
|Body reported in Merrimack River in Tyngsboro m...
|Oct '16
|Joseph H
|3
|Pence: Media's 'monolithic opposition' to Trump...
|Oct '16
|HillarysLockerTalk
|1
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Review: Andrew Cotrupi Law Office (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Kaiser Orwell
|6
Find what you want!
Search Seabrook Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC