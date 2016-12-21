Senior housing proposed on Young Drive

Senior housing proposed on Young Drive

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Developers are seeking town approval to raze student housing on Young Drive to make room for a condo community aimed at people 55 and older. The project proposed by Francis Chase, agent for Young Drive LLC of Seabrook, calls for 160 units of “age restricted” housing in place of nine duplex-style apartment houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seabrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Main (May '11) 6 hr mr truth 151
Fire department (Feb '16) Dec 22 concerned taxpaye... 12
sea h2o Dec 21 concerned taxayer 12
News Body reported in Merrimack River in Tyngsboro m... Oct '16 Joseph H 3
News Pence: Media's 'monolithic opposition' to Trump... Oct '16 HillarysLockerTalk 1
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
Review: Andrew Cotrupi Law Office (Feb '09) Sep '16 Kaiser Orwell 6
See all Seabrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seabrook Forum Now

Seabrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seabrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Seabrook, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC