Senior housing proposed on Young Drive
Developers are seeking town approval to raze student housing on Young Drive to make room for a condo community aimed at people 55 and older. The project proposed by Francis Chase, agent for Young Drive LLC of Seabrook, calls for 160 units of “age restricted” housing in place of nine duplex-style apartment houses.
