Senator Sheldon Whitehouse: "We Need Nuclear Power"
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse , until recently a leading figure in the campaign to prosecute climate skeptics under RICO laws , now wants bipartisan support to fix the problems with Obama's clean energy policies. If 20 fire marshals came around and told us our houses were about to burn down, we'd buy some fire insurance.
Seabrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Main (May '11)
|10 hr
|Oh for that LIFE
|152
|Fire department (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|concerned
|16
|Gay Hampton Beach and Area. (Jul '15)
|Dec 27
|Ttt5674
|5
|sea h2o
|Dec 21
|concerned taxayer
|12
|Body reported in Merrimack River in Tyngsboro m...
|Oct '16
|Joseph H
|3
|Pence: Media's 'monolithic opposition' to Trump...
|Oct '16
|HillarysLockerTalk
|1
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
