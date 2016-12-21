Judge sides with Eversource on value of Bow power plant
The town of Bow is appealing a judge's ruling that sharply cuts the assessed value of the Merrimack Station power plant, a decision that could remove as much as 8 percent from the town's total tax base. The ruling from Superior Court Judge Richard McNamara, following a six-day trial last spring, was handed down in October and unsealed last week.
