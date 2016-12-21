Everyday Cafe begins using liquor lic...

Everyday Cafe begins using liquor license

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Concord Monitor

If you're ever in Hopkinton looking for a hot toddy on some cold winter night, you now have another option. For the past three weeks, the Everyday Cafe in Contoocook has been making use of its newly minted liquor license by selling cocktails at its Maple Street location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seabrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Main (May '11) Fri concerned taxayer 150
Fire department (Feb '16) Dec 22 concerned taxpaye... 12
sea h2o Dec 21 concerned taxayer 12
News Body reported in Merrimack River in Tyngsboro m... Oct '16 Joseph H 3
News Pence: Media's 'monolithic opposition' to Trump... Oct '16 HillarysLockerTalk 1
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
Review: Andrew Cotrupi Law Office (Feb '09) Sep '16 Kaiser Orwell 6
See all Seabrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seabrook Forum Now

Seabrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seabrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Seabrook, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC