Higher tides, more storm surgest, mor...

Higher tides, more storm surgest, more rain storms for NH Seacoast

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Concord Monitor

Photo by Amy Hansen/ courtesySo-called "king tide" flooding, caused by the position of the moon rather than any storm, is becoming more common in along the New Hampshire Seacoast. Photo by Daniel Gobbi / CourtesyThis parking lot at Brown's Lobster Pound in Seabrook was under water in October from a "king tide," a higher-than-usual tide caused by the position of the moon rather than a storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seabrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Main (May '11) Fri concerned taxayer 150
Fire department (Feb '16) Thu concerned taxpaye... 12
sea h2o Dec 21 concerned taxayer 12
News Body reported in Merrimack River in Tyngsboro m... Oct '16 Joseph H 3
News Pence: Media's 'monolithic opposition' to Trump... Oct '16 HillarysLockerTalk 1
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
Review: Andrew Cotrupi Law Office (Feb '09) Sep '16 Kaiser Orwell 6
See all Seabrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seabrook Forum Now

Seabrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seabrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Seabrook, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,321 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,140

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC