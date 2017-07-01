Want a Career in Promoting Feminism and Social Justice Theories? This College is Looking for You
Parents ponying up the $42,910 annual tuition at the University of Scranton will be pleased to know that the school is looking to hire a "Director of Cross Cultural Centers" to promote feminist and social justice theories through its Jane Kopas Women's Center and its Multicultural Center. The Director would oversee the day-to-day operations of the Centers and their staff, "who work together to develop, implement, and present programs that promote inclusion, multiculturalism, and equity, within a framework of intersectionality, social change, feminist and critical race theory, and mission of the University."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jun 28
|Cardinals
|3,650
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Rachel
|22
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May '17
|annacarl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC