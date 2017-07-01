Want a Career in Promoting Feminism a...

Want a Career in Promoting Feminism and Social Justice Theories? This College is Looking for You

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Parents ponying up the $42,910 annual tuition at the University of Scranton will be pleased to know that the school is looking to hire a "Director of Cross Cultural Centers" to promote feminist and social justice theories through its Jane Kopas Women's Center and its Multicultural Center. The Director would oversee the day-to-day operations of the Centers and their staff, "who work together to develop, implement, and present programs that promote inclusion, multiculturalism, and equity, within a framework of intersectionality, social change, feminist and critical race theory, and mission of the University."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Jun 28 Cardinals 3,650
Pills,opiates and others Jun 18 Pillz 1
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May '17 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May '17 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May '17 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May '17 annacarl 3
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC