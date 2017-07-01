Want a Career in Promoting Feminism and Social Justice Theories? This College is Looking for You

Parents ponying up the $42,910 annual tuition at the University of Scranton will be pleased to know that the school is looking to hire a "Director of Cross Cultural Centers" to promote feminist and social justice theories through its Jane Kopas Women's Center and its Multicultural Center. The Director would oversee the day-to-day operations of the Centers and their staff, "who work together to develop, implement, and present programs that promote inclusion, multiculturalism, and equity, within a framework of intersectionality, social change, feminist and critical race theory, and mission of the University."

