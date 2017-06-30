Trial in overdose case scheduled for August; plea negotiations ongoing
A Minnesota man who federal officials say sold fentanyl online and was indicted for a Scranton woman's overdose death in 2016 is slated for trial in August but plea negotiations may negate the need for one, according to court documents. Aaron R. Broussard, 26, of Hopkins, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to a charge of delivering a controlled substance that resulted in death following his Dec. 6 indictment by a federal grand jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's all uphill
|Sun
|Smokey The Bear
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jun 28
|Cardinals
|3,650
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Rachel
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC