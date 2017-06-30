Trial in overdose case scheduled for ...

Trial in overdose case scheduled for August; plea negotiations ongoing

A Minnesota man who federal officials say sold fentanyl online and was indicted for a Scranton woman's overdose death in 2016 is slated for trial in August but plea negotiations may negate the need for one, according to court documents. Aaron R. Broussard, 26, of Hopkins, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to a charge of delivering a controlled substance that resulted in death following his Dec. 6 indictment by a federal grand jury.

