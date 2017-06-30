Son of pedestrian killed by car in Scranton files suit
The son of an elderly Scranton man who was struck and killed by a car in the parking lot of Gerrity's Supermarket in the Keyser Oak Shopping Center in Scranton filed a lawsuit against the driver and shopping center owner. Brian Klatt of Scranton is seeking damages for the death of Emil Klatt, 79, who died on Feb. 6, 2016, four days after he was struck by a car driven by Sarah Polites, 88, of Scranton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's all uphill
|Sun
|Smokey The Bear
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jun 28
|Cardinals
|3,650
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Rachel
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC