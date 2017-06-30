Son of pedestrian killed by car in Scranton files suit

The son of an elderly Scranton man who was struck and killed by a car in the parking lot of Gerrity's Supermarket in the Keyser Oak Shopping Center in Scranton filed a lawsuit against the driver and shopping center owner. Brian Klatt of Scranton is seeking damages for the death of Emil Klatt, 79, who died on Feb. 6, 2016, four days after he was struck by a car driven by Sarah Polites, 88, of Scranton.

