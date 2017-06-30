Shock rockers GWAR promise to shower ...

Shock rockers GWAR promise to shower audience with mayhem

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Since 1984, shock rock band GWAR has terrorized the world to the delight of its minions, who relish the ferocious ontage antics that leave none within spitting distance safe. This summer, GWAR serves as one of the headlining acts of Vans Warped Tour, which stops at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton on Monday, July 10. After the untimely death of its frontman and founding member Oderus Urungus, the band found new leadership under lead singer Blothar, the berserker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's all uphill Jul 2 Smokey The Bear 1
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Jun 28 Cardinals 3,650
Pills,opiates and others Jun 18 Pillz 1
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May '17 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May '17 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May '17 Rachel 22
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC