Scranton Cultural Center making economic impact
Scranton Cultural Center generated $5.9 million in economic activity in Lackawanna County last year, an economic impact study found. The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development came up with the figure by studying the size of crowds and numbers of workers the center's events draw.
