Scranton artists to stage original show locally just before taking it to Scotland

13 hrs ago

Some people take their show on the road, but a group of Scranton performers will take theirs across the pond. "The Darling Core," co-created and co-starring local artists Simone Daniel and Conor Anthony O'Brien, makes its international debut at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland this summer.

