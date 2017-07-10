Rose Mary Knick v. Township of Scott Carl Ferraro

ROSE MARY KNICK, Appellant v. TOWNSHIP OF SCOTT; CARL S. FERRARO, Individually and in his Official Capacity as Scott Township Code Enforcement Officer Before: SMITH, Chief Judge, McKEE, and RENDELL, Circuit JudgesFrank J. Bolock, Jr., 212 Front Street, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, J. David Breemer, Pacific Legal Foundation, 930 G Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, Counsel for Appellant [ARGUED] Mark J. Kozlowski, William J. McPartland, Thomas A. Specht, Marshall Dennehey Warner, Coleman & Goggin, P.O. Box 3118, Scranton, PA 18505 Counsel for Appellees [ARGUED] On December 20, 2012, the Township of Scott in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania enacted an ordinance regulating cemeteries.

