Neighborhood group lawsuit over leachate line pending
A Scranton neighborhood group's lawsuit against the city and its sewer authority over a landfill leachate permit remains pending with a hearing scheduled for July 19. The Green Ridge Neighborhood Association sued in January claiming the sewer authority improperly changed a permit in 2015 to allow Keystone Sanitary Landfill to pipe leachate, or garbage juice, through a certain sewer line. The lawsuit claims that former sewer authority Executive Director Eugene Barrett unilaterally and improperly changed a landfill permit on Dec. 17, 2015, to allow the landfill to bypass a dedicated leachate line created decades ago out of a prior dispute, and instead also be allowed to use an alternate line, known as the Monahan/Reeves or Green Ridge line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's all uphill
|Jul 2
|Smokey The Bear
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jun 28
|Cardinals
|3,650
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Rachel
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC