Neighborhood group lawsuit over leachate line pending

A Scranton neighborhood group's lawsuit against the city and its sewer authority over a landfill leachate permit remains pending with a hearing scheduled for July 19. The Green Ridge Neighborhood Association sued in January claiming the sewer authority improperly changed a permit in 2015 to allow Keystone Sanitary Landfill to pipe leachate, or garbage juice, through a certain sewer line. The lawsuit claims that former sewer authority Executive Director Eugene Barrett unilaterally and improperly changed a landfill permit on Dec. 17, 2015, to allow the landfill to bypass a dedicated leachate line created decades ago out of a prior dispute, and instead also be allowed to use an alternate line, known as the Monahan/Reeves or Green Ridge line.

