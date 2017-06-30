Man charged after Dickson City police chase

Dickson City police had to ram a fleeing vehicle with a patrol car to end a chase in the borough Thursday night. Borough police arrested Paul Deininger, 43, 2006 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, in the 200 block of Main Street about 9:35 p.m., the culmination of a pursuit that started on Business Route 6. Officers responded to Long John Silver's after getting a report that Deininger was stalking a woman there.

