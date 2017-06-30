Historic Throop church to be torn down
St. John the Baptist Church in Throop is slated for demolition. The borough purchased the church and its rectory from the Diocese of Scranton in 2014 with the hope of developing it, but has abandoned the idea due to lack of solid interest.
