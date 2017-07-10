Dateline NBC to feature segment on Scranton native's murder
The family of Scranton native Tara Ord Sidarovich had to wait - and fight tenaciously - for more than a decade for justice. Tonight at 10 p.m., Sidarovich and her family's story will reach a national audience on "Dateline" on NBC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jul 8
|Conspiracy Is His...
|3,651
|It's all uphill
|Jul 2
|Smokey The Bear
|1
|Pills,opiates and others
|Jun 18
|Pillz
|1
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun '17
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|4
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Hehehehe
|10
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Rachel
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC