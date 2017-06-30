Commissioners make political reassessment

Lackawanna County Commissioners from left: Jerry Notarianni, Patick M. O'Malley, and Laureen Cummings during a public meeting regarding a county wide tax reassessment on Wednesday morning in downtown Scranton. Butch Comegys / Staff Photographer Story by Horvath If Social Security is the third rail of federal politics, reassessment has induced the same fright in Lackawanna County politicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.