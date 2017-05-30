Zine Fest draws artistic subculture to downtown Scranton

TRISTA CARPENTER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Erich Hurisch of Moosic looks over art by Christine Medley from the Workshop during Zine Fest at the AFA Gallery in Scranton on Saturday. Self-published pages of poetry, pictures, writing and art piled atop pop-up tables Saturday inside Scranton's AFA Gallery, where the creative congregated for Day 2 of the seventh annual Scranton Zine Fest.

